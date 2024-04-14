BNB Price Hits $556.08 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $556.08 or 0.00860292 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $83.15 billion and $2.60 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,095 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,142.78362882. The last known price of BNB is 563.21313582 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2143 active market(s) with $2,560,503,942.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.