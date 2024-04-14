Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 2,534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.