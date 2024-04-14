Bray Capital Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

