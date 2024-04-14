Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 395,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMNB. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $451.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $21,180. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.