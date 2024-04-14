Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 3,371 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.77 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

