Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

