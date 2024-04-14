Bray Capital Advisors Takes $856,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,150,000 after acquiring an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,354,000 after acquiring an additional 798,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Incyte Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

