Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.