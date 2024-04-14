Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $80,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.50. 1,048,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,858. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.79.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.67.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

