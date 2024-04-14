Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,249 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $99,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.