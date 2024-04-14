Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $110.66 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $110,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.17. 1,028,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,413. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.