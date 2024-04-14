Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $10.34 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,486,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.24. 230,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,810. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.