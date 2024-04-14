Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ROP stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.83. 590,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

