Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 13,603 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $126,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $622.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.51 and its 200-day moving average is $506.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.