Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 32,654 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,654 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $64,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,855. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

