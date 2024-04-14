Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 45,747 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $103,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Nestlé by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 351,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,385. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

