Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,316 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Broadcom worth $1,401,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $38.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,303.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

