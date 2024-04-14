Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $55.57

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,416,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.