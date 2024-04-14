Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $90.67

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

