Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $90.67

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of EW opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.