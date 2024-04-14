Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $140.80

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

