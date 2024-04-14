Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target at $205.13

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.13.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

