Brokers Set Expectations for Sigma Lithium Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.