Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $84.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.70.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

