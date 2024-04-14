Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

