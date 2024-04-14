BWS Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.5 %

NTGR stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,190 shares of company stock valued at $187,235 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after buying an additional 203,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NETGEAR by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 69,673 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NETGEAR by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

