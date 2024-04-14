Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.6% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

