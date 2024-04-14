Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.04.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

