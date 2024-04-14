Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after purchasing an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

