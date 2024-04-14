Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

