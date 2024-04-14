Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

