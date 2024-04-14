Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

