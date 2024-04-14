Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

