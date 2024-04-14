Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

