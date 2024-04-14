Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,597.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,356.38. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.