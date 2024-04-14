Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.17.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.63. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

