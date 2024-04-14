Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £5,364.73 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn bought 1,211 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £5,364.73 ($6,789.94).
Caffyns Price Performance
CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($5.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.82. Caffyns plc has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($7.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.
About Caffyns
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caffyns
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.