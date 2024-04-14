Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camden National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Camden National by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 201.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 19.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

