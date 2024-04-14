Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 7.7 %
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
