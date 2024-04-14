Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.29.

NYSE:CP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

