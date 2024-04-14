Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNTMF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
