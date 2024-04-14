Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 590,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 190,727 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,611,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,882. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

