Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.7 %

DIS stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 12,155,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

