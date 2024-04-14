Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $397,599,000 after buying an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

