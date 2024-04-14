Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.46. 178,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,533. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.