Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $785,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $3,412,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 504.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MPC traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.77. 2,086,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

