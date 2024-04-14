Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. 417,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,343. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.37.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

