Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.64. 2,881,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,960. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

