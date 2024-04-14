Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 153 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shopify were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,042,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,646. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

