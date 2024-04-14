Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1,686.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,753 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %
T traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
