Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,427 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

MO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,669,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643,571. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.